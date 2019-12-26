Up to 150 brawling juveniles cause lockdowns at Stockton malls

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say two malls were placed on lockdown after around 150 to 200 juveniles started fighting outside.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police say officers were called to Weberstown Mall to help security guards with a large disturbance involving dozens of juveniles.

As the crowd was moved outside, several fights broke out in the parking lot and a lockdown was ordered, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police say the juveniles then moved across West Yokuts Avenue to Sherwood Mall, where employees quickly put the mall on lockdown.

One person was injured and transported to a local hospital, according to police. Police did not say how that person was injured.

No one has been arrested.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead police to those involved in the brawls.

This story is developing.