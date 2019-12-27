Deputies: Man dies after being shot in South Sacramento drive-thru

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot and killed in a drive-thru Friday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a fast-food restaurant on Florin Road near Franklin Boulevard.

Officials say a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released by the coroner’s office.

Deputies believe the victim was targeted but have yet to uncover a motive.

Investigators say there were witnesses at the time but fled before deputies arrived at the scene.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 916-874-5115.