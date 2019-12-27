Family speaks out after they were beaten by group at Stockton mall

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton family said they fought back as a group kicked, punched and pummeled them to the ground at a mall the day after Christmas.

“My whole goal last night was to protect my family and that’s exactly what I did,” Ariana Rohrer told FOX40. “And if I had to do it again, then I have to do it again.”

Rohrer’s family said a night of shopping turned chaotic Thursday at Weberstown Mall, all while her 4-month-old baby was in the car.

“All of a sudden, it was just like 30 people just mobbed me,” Rohrer said.

She said she and her family pleaded with the crowd as they were trying to leave the chaotic scene.

“’Listen, here’s the situation: I have a 4-month-old baby, a handicapped grandma and some of my other family members in the car that are very young, impressionable and already have trauma,’” Rohrer recalled saying. “’Can you guys just please let us through? That’s all we’re trying to do.’”

During the frustrating scene, Rohrer’s mother, Kalea, honked the horn and that’s when the group turned.

“‘Oh, well, who do you think you are? You’re not going to honk at us. I’ll bust the windows out your car,'” Ariana said, repeating what she said the group told them.

Ariana said she was then targeted by the group. Kalea said she tried to save her daughter but she also found herself in the thick of it.

“I exited my vehicle. Obviously, I’m gonna protect my 15-year-old because these people they think they’re so big and bad, you go after a kid,” Kalea said.

While the teen and her mom were pummeled, they said someone tried to steal their car. Inside the car were Ariana’s baby and grandmother, who tried to stop the theft.

“Somebody tried to carjack our car. My grandma actually had a whole conversation convincing him not to,” Ariana said.

Ariana said she was left with a concussion and bruises while Kalea said someone had ripped a part of her hair out.

“I’m not intimidated. I’m not scared,” Ariana said. “I’m just, you know, I’m gonna protect my family. That’s just my goal. That was all my goal was last night.”

People under the age of 18 were not allowed at the mall Friday without a guardian due to the fight.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward if your tip leads to an arrest in the Stockton Police Department’s investigation.