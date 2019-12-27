Modesto man searching for rightful owner of $5,000 cash envelope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A lost and found post on Facebook is garnering lots of attention after a Modesto businessman shared that he found an envelope full of cash.

“I saw the money and said, ‘Somebody lost their money.’ We need to give it back,” Harinder S. Toor told FOX40.

Toor says he found the $5,000 the day after Christmas and immediately knew he had to find the owner because he knows what it’s like to lose money.

“I had the same feeling roughly about two weeks ago when I was in San Diego when I misplaced $3,000,” Toor said.

He remembers how grateful he was when his money was returned, so he says the thought of keeping the money he found never crossed his mind.

“It’s not about the money. If I found a million dollars – I would do the same thing,” Toor said. “Integrity is very important. That’s the only thing you have in this world.”

Toor said that if someone can identify where the money was lost and the color of the envelope, he’ll hand the money over.

“Most people save for the holidays. I don’t know if they’re saving it for toys or paying off their mortgage, you know,” Toor said. “There’s so many other things to do with it, maybe traveling, etc. So, that belongs to somebody, and it’s a lot of money. And it needs to go back.”

He says besides returning the money, he hopes his actions will set a good example for his kids.

“I want to teach my kids that this kind of integrity when you’re called upon it, you have to do the right thing,” Toor said.

Meanwhile, people are trying to guess the correct answers in the comments, but many more are praising Toor for trying to return the money.

So far the rightful hasn’t come forward.