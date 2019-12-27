Sacramento woman says fatal DUI crash happened as couple left her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Tire marks and broken glass were left scattered along Orange Avenue in South Sacramento after a fatal DUI crash Friday, according to officials.

A memorial with candles and photos were posted on a fence near the place where the California Highway Patrol says a pickup truck collided with a car pulling out of a driveway.

The crash left a 63-year-old woman dead, along with her dog, and a 60-year-old man injured.

“Sheila loved to color. She actually died with her little dog on her lap,” Maureen Cline said.

Cline is a friend of the victim and said the couple was at her home prior to the crash.

“I had made some tamales and cookies, and I was giving them some. That’s why they had come over,” Cline said.

She said the couple left her home promising to come back. But as they started pulling out of her driveway, she said her husband saw the truck speeding down the street.

“One hundred miles per hour and he yelled 'Richard' so loud,” Cline said.

But it was too late. Cline said Sheila and the dog died in front of her house.

“My daughter ran out after me and she was gone,” Cline said.

CHP officials say the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado suffered minor injuries and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

“The Chevy (Silverado) failed to yield to that vehicle that was rightfully in its path,” Sgt. Sean Kent said.

While Cline mourned the death of a friend, she said she was hoping people think twice before getting behind the wheel of a car.

“People speed up and down this street all night, all day, at least 60, 70, 80, 90 miles per hour,” Cline said. “No matter how drunk you are, you think before you get in that car.”

The suspect faces charges for vehicular manslaughter and DUI. He has since been released from the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Cline has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.