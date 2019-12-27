Uplifting You: Officer Tina

Posted 11:09 AM, December 27, 2019, by
Data pix.

This month for Uplifting You, FOX40 introduced you to Officer Tina, an officer with Rocklin PD. Tina has been a police officer for 15 years. She has a daughter who she raised as a single mother. She took a risk 15+ years ago to switch careers and go into law enforcement. She knew she needed a change and she wanted to help people and make her community a safer place. Now, she hopes to inspire other women to go into law enforcement!

Special Thanks to: 

Jennifer Jones - www.bladesandbrushesstudio.com

Amy Perkins - www.keystocourage.com

Jennifer Vasquez - @thecolourchemistry_jenny

Kayla Ashton - https://www.ashtonimagery.com/

Sasha Nunley - Apricot Lane Boutique Folsom

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.