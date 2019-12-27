Uplifting You: Officer Tina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This month for Uplifting You, FOX40 introduced you to Officer Tina, an officer with Rocklin PD. Tina has been a police officer for 15 years. She has a daughter who she raised as a single mother. She took a risk 15+ years ago to switch careers and go into law enforcement. She knew she needed a change and she wanted to help people and make her community a safer place. Now, she hopes to inspire other women to go into law enforcement!