Yolo County announces embezzlement charge against former Office of Education employee

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County District Attorney announced a felony embezzlement charge against a former Office of Education employee.

Officials identified the employee as 32-year-old Lori Perez and say she had worked at the YCOE since 2005.

According to officials, the YCOE learned of the alleged embezzlement in October of 2018 and believed it had been going on for years.

The Woodland Police Department investigated along with the YCOE and learned over $23,000 had been lost since 2014. Investigators say they found the loss came from a YCOE credit card that was used for personal purchases and from falsified mileage claims.

Perez is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 6, 2020.