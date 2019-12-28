Deputies: 1 dead, 3 injured after Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man died and three others were injured after a shooting in Modesto Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call around 4:21 p.m. at a home on Vernon Avenue near Robertson Road and found one woman and two men with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment but one of the men died, according to officials. The other man and woman are expected to recover from their wounds.

Deputies said a fourth gunshot victim drove himself to the hospital and is also expected to survive.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the shooting but no motive or suspects have been released.

If anyone has any information related to the shooting please contact Detective Sulkowski at 209-525-7032.