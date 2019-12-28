Families in an Arkansas school district owe almost $300,000 in school lunch debt

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) —Families in one Arkansas school district owe almost $300,000 in school lunch debt.

Ninette Sosa from FOX40 sister station KNWA reports that the Rogers School District said the amount combines the amount of current unpaid lunch balances.

Starting next year, the district will start sending home account balance reminders at least weekly to students regardless of how much money is in the account.

General Administration Assistant Superintendent Sharla Osbourn said, “at the end of the day, the district won’t turn a child away for a hot meal.”