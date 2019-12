(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a retired Sacramento Airport K-9 has been missing since Christmas.

According to the owner’s Facebook post, Levi, the dog, was last seen near Country Club Road in Olivehurst. Levi has a scar on his right eye and has the same collar as seen in the photo.

The owner is offering a reward with no questions asked.

“To say I’m heartbroken isn’t even close to what I feel,” said the owner in a Facebook post.