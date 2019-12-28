Fire official: New CPR machine saves a life in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A new CPR machine saved the life of a cardiac arrest patient early Saturday morning, according to the Suisun City Fire Department.

Officials said fire personnel responded to a call around 4:12 a.m. in Suisun City about someone whose heart stopped beating and required treatment.

Fire officials said they used a new Lucas CPR machine on the patient, which helped the responders give the patient “consistent chest compressions” needed for the emergency lifesaving procedure known as cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The patient was able to regain a heartbeat and was taken to the hospital for additional care, according to officials.

According to the American Heart Association, CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival when immediately applied after cardiac arrest.

Fire officials said the new Lucas CPR machines were obtained through a generous donation from Medic Ambulance and Northbay Hospital.