Sacramento police release footage of Dec. 18 shooting near Midtown Safeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Recently released footage shows a Sacramento police officer’s vantage point from the shooting that took place Dec. 18 at a Safeway in Midtown.

Officers say they were called out in response to a man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the area near Safeway on 19th street. The man was later identified as Kevin Cole.

A verbal altercation ensued as police tried to get Cole to leave the area.

In the released footage, an officer tells Cole that he’ll give him 10 minutes to leave the area. But the officer is later heard saying Cole smells like alcohol and decides that Cole would be unable to safely leave the area. Body camera footage then shows the officer approaching Cole and attempting to handcuff him.

“No, why do I have to get arrested?” Cole said in the video.

Footage then shows Cole being pushed onto the ground.

“I don’t want to shoot your dog. Get your dog away from me,” said the officer in the footage.

Officers described Cole’s dog as being ‘aggressive’ and police say after the dog lunged at the officer, he fired a single shot. The shrapnel from the bullet injured a security guard, Cole and Cole’s dog.

“It shows the dog physically biting that officer on the arm,” Sgt. Sabrina Briggs said.

In a previous interview, Cole told FOX40 that he had gone inside Safeway to buy groceries and use an ATM and wasn’t sure why the altercation ended with him and his dog injured.

“I was not moving fast enough for the officer,” Cole said. “Then he turned around and said, ‘I’m placing you under arrest. Your dog is going to impound, the shelter or whatever, and you’re going to jail.’”

The Sacramento Police Department has a use of force policy when it comes to animals: An officer may fire a weapon “to stop a dangerous animal that poses an imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury to a person.”

The department says they will be releasing the remaining audio and video related to the incident in the near future. Currently, the officer involved is still being actively investigated.