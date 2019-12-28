Stockton police: 76-year-old man drives himself to hospital after escaping attempted carjacking

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton man drove himself to the hospital after he was able to get away from an attempted carjacking, according to police.

Stockton police say the suspect approached the 76-year-old man while he was stopped at the intersection of Sutter Street and Alpine Avenue.

Officials say the man refused to get out of the car and that’s when the suspect punched the man several times. The man was able to escape and drive himself to a hospital where they treated his injuries.

There is no information on the identity of the suspect.