Stockton police: Several men rob driver who hit pedestrian with car

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of men robbed a man after he got out of his car to check on a pedestrian he had hit, according to Stockton police.

Police say the robbery took place on West Lane near East Hammer Lane on Friday. The 69-year-old man hit a pedestrian as he was backing out of a parking spot around 4 p.m. When he got out of his car to check on the pedestrian, the man was surrounded by at least 10 other men.

The men took his belongings and ran away.

There is currently no information on the identity of the suspects.