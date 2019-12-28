Video shows people vandalizing Manteca home while family vacations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) -- Neighbors in Manteca are looking for answers after multiple homes were damaged by vandals early Friday morning.

Surveillance video captured a group of people vandalizing a house on Stephen Robert Lane just after 2:30 a.m., according to Sara Hammond who lives in the home with her husband and their kids.

The family was out of town for Christmas and discovered the vandalism after looking through their security footage.

"I realized they picked up our trash can and then I seen them throw it and then they run and kick our garage," said Hammond. "My mouth dropped."

Hammond told FOX40 that the vandals are teenagers.

"We were just like, 'Oh my gosh. Are you serious right now.' Of course, it's not something you want to deal with when you're on vacation," said Hammond.

A neighbor snapped photos of the damage and sent it to the family. Hammond told FOX40 they were shocked by the multiple dents in their garage door.

"We've all been kids but never property damage like that. That's insane," said Hammond.

She told FOX40 her neighbors down the street also had damage to their garage door that cost them more than $2,000 to replace.

"We want them to just, first of all, come forward and apologize and pay for your damages that you did and learn some respect," said Hammond.