6 arrested in Patterson marijuana grow robbery, authorities continue search for 3 armed suspects

PATTERSON, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies arrested six armed suspects early Sunday morning and are searching for three more after an attempted robbery at a legal marijuana grow business in Patterson, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Stanislaus County Sgt. Joshua Clayton told FOX40 that surveillance cameras spotted nine armed suspects with masks, rifles and handguns breaking into the business located on Fig Avenue near Ash Avenue, causing the security guard to call 911 around 1:30 a.m.

Clayton said six armed suspects have been arrested by deputies and they are looking for the remaining robbers.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX40 for updates.