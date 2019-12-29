California officials: Tugboat sinks at Port of Stockton causing oil spill

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Office of Spill Prevention and Response says a tugboat carrying 8,300 gallons of diesel sank at the Port of Stockton Saturday.

U.S. Coast Guard officials along with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife worked together to raise the 64-foot tugboat. Officials say spill responders used cranes to lift the boat.

OSPR reports that there is no visibly oiled wildlife and investigators are still determining why the tugboat sank.

A containment boom was also used by crews to capture some of the spilled oil.