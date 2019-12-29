Kidnapping suspect arrested in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is behind bars on suspicion of kidnapping after trying to grab a boy off the street in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said the boy was playing football in the street near Worth Street and Wilson Way when 38-year-old Felicia Galeazzi allegedly ran up to him, grabbed his arm and pulled him away.

The victim’s older sister intervened and freed the boy but Galeazzi allegedly chased after him and tried to take him again before he was able to get away for good, according to investigators.

Officials said the boy was not injured and officers found Galeazzi and arrested her.