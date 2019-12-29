Local Sacramento churches react to recent attacks on communities of faith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Texas police say a man shot and killed two people during a church service Sunday morning in White Settlement. The shooter died when two members of the church security team returned fire.

One pastor in Sacramento says he was delivering a sermon at a church when he found out about the shooting.

“I got a news feed on my phone,” Capital Christian Center Pastor Rick Cole told FOX40. “We had services this morning and between second and third services, it showed up.”

Many are crediting the church’s security team with saving other parishioner’s lives. Cole says they also have their own security team.

“We have a security team that’s well trained. Some of them are persons of former law enforcement expertise. They’re trained and they carry,” Cole said.

This all comes after a Hannukah celebration in New York where five people were stabbed at a rabbi’s home. The stabbings follow a series of hate crimes targeting the Jewish community in recent days, according to police.

The River City Christian Church in Sacramento posted on Facebook, “Pray for Freeway Church of Christ in Texas, and the Jewish community of New York.”

“Life is fragile. I think we all know that. We don’t know what the day holds. I think that’s what makes our faith all the more meaningful,”

Cole says his church is always sending a message of love and faith, but now they’re standing by -- ready and prepared for the worst.

“It’s one of the things that becomes quite concerning. You never know who's walking in the door,” Cole said.

The motives for the shooting in Texas and stabbing in New York are still being investigated by officials.