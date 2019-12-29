Officers arrest juvenile who carjacked Stockton man sleeping in SUV

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile was arrested after he drove into a patrol car and a building with a stolen SUV Saturday morning.

Deputies say the carjacking happened near the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Delaware Avenue around 4:40 a.m. The suspect approached a man sleeping in his SUV and demanded money while wielding a gun.

When the man told him he had no money, the suspect took his SUV.

A short pursuit ensued after deputies found the SUV. The pursuit ended when the suspect hit a California Highway Patrol car and a building near Fremont Street and Yosemite Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says he was arrested with the help of a K-9 unit.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for his injuries and later booked at the San Joaquin Juvenile Detention Facility for several felony charges.