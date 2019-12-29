Overturned gas tanker trailer closed Elk Grove Blvd for hours due to hazmat spill

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A cargo tank trailer full of gasoline overturned on its side early Saturday morning causing a hazmat spill in Elk Grove, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a 2014 Peterbilt cargo tank truck was making a left turn on eastbound Elk Grove Boulevard just south of Interstate 5 around 1:35 a.m. when its trailer full of gasoline overturned on its side, causing gas to leak from the right side of the cargo tank.

An estimated 4,500 gallons of gas spilled onto the road and the company responsible is working with government agencies to provide clean-up, according to officials. The off-ramp and on-ramp to southbound I-5 were closed during clean-up.