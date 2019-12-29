Tulare County deputies arrest man suspected of smearing feces on church

DINUBA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested for vandalizing a place of worship after smearing feces and throwing eggs at a Dinuba church, according to Tulare County deputies.

Officials identified the man as 48-year-old Danny Lee Terpin.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Iglesia Christiana de Vida church on Friday after the pastor reported the vandalism.

Due to a history of incidents and surveillance footage, deputies were able to find Terpin at a nearby home. Officials say Terpin has a history of yelling obscenities and making obscene gestures to church members.

Terpin also threw oranges at the fence and left bananas in the church mailbox, according to deputies.

