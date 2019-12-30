24 laptops stolen from Sacramento nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Thieves targeted a Sacramento nonprofit, stealing equipment worth around $15,000.

Directors of Sacramento Self Help Housing said when they walked into their offices on Hurley Way Saturday the outside doors to their complex had been kicked in and their office door had been pried open.

The thieves took 24 laptops, along with some employees' personal items.

The agency helps the homeless and without their equipment, directors said the people they serve will not get what they need in a timely manner.

Other offices in the complex have also been hit in recent weeks.

Sacramento Self Help Housing said they are looking for help getting back in service. People who have a newer laptop who would be willing to donate should call the nonprofit at 916-341-0593.