75 Amazon packages abandoned in restaurant parking lot, found and returned by staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Dozens of Amazon packages were left out in a restaurant parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The packages were left in front of a Brookfields Restaurant on Madison Avenue, visible to drivers passing by.

"Somebody’s been up to monkey business, you know? It’s not normal,” said Brookfields Restaurant manager Jeff Bell.

Bell said roughly 75 Amazon packages were found.

“A couple of boxes had been pried open I guess but there was nothing strewn about," he told FOX40. "Nothing really to make it look like a crime scene. It just looked really out of place.”

The restaurant staff called the sheriff’s office and started combing through the restaurant’s surveillance footage. They found footage of a yellow box truck driving into the parking lot just before 6 a.m. and leaving 17 minutes later.

The truck was the only vehicle caught on camera large enough to carry two large pallets of packages.

“I don’t know why he would just leave them. It just mystifies me,” Bell said.

Detectives collected the boxes and returned them to Amazon.

In a statement sent to FOX40, an Amazon spokesperson said the packages were left by a driver hired through a third party company.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our carrier partners and we are investigating the matter. All customer packages have been recovered and are being delivered today," the statement read.

Bell said he was grateful that employees were the ones to find the packages, rather than someone looking to steal them.

“It’s possible that, somebody less fortunate than us would have taken the boxes," he said.

Deputies said they are no longer investigating the incident because no crime was actually committed.