Death row inmate dies in San Quentin prison, cause unknown

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 73-year-old inmate at San Quentin State Prison died Friday afternoon in his cell, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials said Phillip Jablonski was found unresponsive in his cell around 1:10 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this time pending an autopsy, officials said.

A San Mateo County jury sentenced Jablonski to death on Aug. 12, 1994, for the first-degree murders of his mother-in-law, Eva Petersen, and his wife, Carol Spadoni, according to officials.

According to the press release by CDCR, Spadoni married Jablonski while he was in prison for murdering a previous wife in 1978.