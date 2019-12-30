Hwy 99 lanes closed after deadly crash north of Yuba City

SUNSET, Calif. (KTXL) — A major crash Monday morning closed down the Highway 99 in both directions near the town of Sunset just a few miles north of Yuba City, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol confirms that at least one person was killed in the crash.

Deputies said Highway 99 lanes have been closed in both directions between Clark Road and Paseo Road.

A photograph from a witness at the scene showed the accident involved a big rig impacted in the front cab and disabled across both northbound and southbound lanes.

Deputies are asking travelers to please avoid the area but no estimated time of lanes reopening has been released.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX40 for updates.