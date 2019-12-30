Large NYE swingers’ party at Sacramento hotel angers visiting families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Adult play spaces in the grand ballroom at Sacramento’s DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel were just some of the posted features listed for what has been billed as the state’s biggest swingers’ party.

While the hosts, a club called Allures, are calling it a “sex-abration” for New Year’s Eve, one upset father who unwittingly booked a room there called it “kind of a shocker.”

The father of four, who wanted his identity concealed, said he did not get a warning about the 1,000-guest event when he made a reservation. He was in town for a family New Year’s Eve event with his kids.

“People that are paying good money to stay at the Hilton should be aware of what’s going on, especially if they have families,” he told FOX40. “And, you know, there’s a hot tub there and there’s crazies in the hot tub.”

While he said he has “no problem with what people do,” he was upset most of the hotel was booked for the event and other potential guests were not informed.

“I’m at the point where I don’t want to bring my family into that environment,” he said. “I think it’s totally wrong that the Hilton is putting on something like this.”

He also said he could not get any redress from the hotel.

“Pay money and not get a refund pisses me off. They were kind of rude,” he told FOX40. “They just sent me a survey on my phone and I said poor, poor, poor, poor. You did not help me out, they did not help me out. Won’t give me my money back.”

Local DoubleTree representatives refused to comment on the situation. Allures has also not responded to FOX40’s request for comment.