Local bareback horse rider from Clements becomes world champion

CLEMENTS, Calif. (KTXL) -- A 23-year-old bareback horse rider returned home to Clements, California, after winning the world championship in Las Vegas.

Clayton Biglow told FOX40 he dreamed of being in the rodeo ring as long as he can remember.

"You know, just like a kid wanting to grow up and play baseball, I've always wanted to grow up and ride bucking horses," Biglow explained.

Biglow has been riding horses his whole life but he found his true passion in high school when he started riding bucking broncos.

"You're not going to control what the horse is going to do. You know, you just have a prayer before you go and that's about it," Biglow said.

His prayers paid off just a few weeks ago when he took home the world championship for bareback riding in Las Vegas, but it took a lot of hard work to get there.

"Bareback riding is very demanding on your body. So you have to work out a lot, you have to take care of your body," Biglow told FOX40. "It's just you, you know, you don't have a coach. You don't have a team. So, it's a very self-disciplined sport."

Biglow competes in about 100 rodeos per year, driving across the country year-round.

"I'm in a truck half the year. I drive from Florida to Canada back to California," Biglow said. "I've been West Coast to West Coast. Seen a lot of things and met a lot of good people and that's probably the best part about it, and riding bucking horses is just the cherry on top."

Biglow is getting ready to compete in a few rodeos on the East Coast and will be back on the West Coast in the spring. Rodeo fans can watch him compete locally on Mother's Day weekend in the Mother Lode Round-Up in Sonora.