Low-ABV cocktails for New Year’s brunch

BevMo! manager Melissa Salinas stops by to show us some low-ABV and coffee cocktails to welcome the new year.

Café Caribbean

This Caribbean-inspired coffee cocktail variation calls for the simple combination of rum and amaretto.

Rosé Spritzer

This fairly low-ABV cocktail calls for two lemon slices, four dashes of Peychaud's bitters, half an ounce of St. Germain elderflower liqueur and four ounces of sparkling rosé.

Champagne Moscow Mule

This variation calls for one ounce of premium vodka, a quarter ounce of ginger liqueur, half an ounce of fresh lime juice, and Champagne (or sparkling wine) for topping off the glass.

Apple Cider Mimosa

This apple cider variation is both seasonal and effortlessly fabulous. You just need two tbsp sugar, one tbsp ground cinnamon, one cup apple cider and bubbly to top the cocktail off.