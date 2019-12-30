PG&E reminds Chapter 11 fire claims must be filed by December 31 at 5 pm

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric Company released Monday a deadline reminder for people who experienced loss or injury resulting from Northern California fires that happened before the company filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 29, 2019.

Proof of Claim forms need to be submitted before Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, according to PG&E.

PG&E said in a released statement: “If those who are affected do not submit a Proof of Claim by tomorrow’s deadline, they may be barred from filing a claim against PG&E and give up rights to any payment or other compensation.”

Fire claims may be filed electronically at officialfireclaims.com by selecting the “File Claim Now” icon.

Fire claims may be submitted in person at the following PG&E Claim Service Centers through December 31, 2019, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, except for public holidays.