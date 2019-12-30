Placer County deputies searching for man who stole car with 2 kids inside

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County deputies are looking for a man who stole a car with two young children inside.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported the carjacking Monday night, saying the man took the car on Industrial Avenue near Thunder Valley Casino.

He drove less than a mile away to Industrial and Athens avenues where he abandoned the car and ran.

Deputies found the car and the children, who were unharmed.

Now, they are looking for the man, who has been described as having blonde hair and a short goatee. At the time of the theft, he wore blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt with a red collar.

This story is still developing.

