Police officials announce traffic schedule for New Year’s Eve party in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department released Monday the traffic schedule surrounding the city’s free Sky Spectacular Fireworks Show in Old Sacramento.
The event runs from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday night with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m., according to officials. The event is open to all community members.
In order to coordinate a fun and safe event, police officials announced the following traffic restrictions effective Tuesday, Dec. 31:
- There will be no parking in Old Sacramento starting at 2 p.m.
- Old Sacramento closes to vehicle traffic starting at 5:30 p.m.
- The Tower Bridge will be closed to all traffic (pedestrian and vehicular) from 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Vehicle traffic will be highly congested on 3rd Street, 8th Street, I Street, J Street, and Capitol Mall. Avoid these streets if possible.
- Additional parking is on 10th Street, between I Street and J Street as Old Sacramento parking will fill up quickly.
- Uber/Lyft/Taxi drop-off and pick-up is on 4th Street between L Street and Capitol Mall.