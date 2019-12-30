Thieves walk out of Riverbank home carrying bags filled with stolen Christmas presents, jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERBANK, Calif. (KTXL) -- A surveillance video shows thieves breaking into a Riverbank home and walking right out the front door, closing the door behind them

Febe Ramirez-Silva said just days before Christmas, thieves ransacked her home.

“There's one room upstairs that's an extra room where I had been keeping all our presents in there,” Ramirez-Silva told FOX40 Monday. “They just walked in that room and took everything that was in there. All the presents that were wrapped and things that were not even wrapped.”

But Ramirez-Silva said what is worse is the crooks made off with almost all her jewelry.

“They stole all of my jewelry,” she explained. “What I have on my hands is all that I have left.”

The now missing jewelry was given to her from her grandmother and from her father who died.

"I was going to pass those on and now they don't have those things. They were going to be family heirlooms and those were all taken away,” Ramirez-Silva said.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed thieves hit at least two other homes.

Deputies said they see a spike in break-ins during the holidays every year.

“It really put a damper on the holiday, you know,” Ramirez-Silva said. “We did it but it was kind of just like going through the motions.”

Ramirez-Silva said the thieves did not just steal priceless items and her family’s Christmas spirit, they also stole the family's sense of security.

“It does feel like a violation because your home is your safe place, right? And right now they took that away from us,” she told FOX40.

The family has upped their security Ramirez-Silva said she hopes someone will recognize the thieves in the video.

“The presents and the other stuff I’m not really worried because, eventually, we will get those things,” Ramirez-Silva said. “But the jewelry, I know I can’t ever replace those things. They're priceless.”

Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance video is asked to call Riverbank Police Services.