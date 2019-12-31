CHP: Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash

Posted 2:05 PM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:02PM, December 31, 2019

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following a deadly crash in the Fair Oaks area.

The California Highway Patrol says shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a crash along Sunset Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue. A Chevrolet Tahoe had hit the right side curb and a support wire on a power pole before SUV flipped, according to investigators.

The front passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, officers said, and was partially thrown and then crushed by the SUV. The passenger was only identified as a 56-year-old man.

Investigators said the driver, identified as 39-year-old Debra Glenell Christie, ran away but was found in a nearby yard just after 10 p.m.

Two teenage passengers, who officers said were wearing seatbelts, were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Christie was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of hit-and-run, driving under the influence and manslaughter, as well as violating her probation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.