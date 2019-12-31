CHP: Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following a deadly crash in the Fair Oaks area.

The California Highway Patrol says shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a crash along Sunset Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue. A Chevrolet Tahoe had hit the right side curb and a support wire on a power pole before SUV flipped, according to investigators.

The front passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, officers said, and was partially thrown and then crushed by the SUV. The passenger was only identified as a 56-year-old man.

Investigators said the driver, identified as 39-year-old Debra Glenell Christie, ran away but was found in a nearby yard just after 10 p.m.

Two teenage passengers, who officers said were wearing seatbelts, were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Christie was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of hit-and-run, driving under the influence and manslaughter, as well as violating her probation.