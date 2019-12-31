Police: Wanted driver barricaded in car in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a vehicle in Rancho Cordova after an early morning chase.

Sacramento police spokesman Karl Chan told FOX40 that a “routine” traffic stop at Meadowview Road and Freeport Boulevard shortly before 2:30 a.m. turned into a pursuit that lasted about half an hour before ending at Sunrise Boulevard and Douglas Road.

Investigators say the man has a felony arrest warrant and is the only person in the vehicle.

SWAT officers are at the scene.

This is a developing story.