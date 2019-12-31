Suspect crashes stolen pickup truck at Modesto intersection, injuring woman and 3-year-old

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect crashed a stolen pickup truck into a woman’s car Tuesday in Modesto, injuring her and the child who was with her.

Around 9:30 a.m., Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies went to the area of South Carpenter Road and California Avenue to investigate reports of a Toyota Tacoma that had been stolen from a home, according to police.

The Modesto Police Department says deputies spotted the Tacoma but lost sight of it until Modesto officers saw it just before 10 a.m. A man behind the wheel was driving recklessly in the area of Paradise Road and Yosemite Avenue.

He sped down Yosemite Avenue before police say he ran a stop sign at Tuolumne Road and collided with a Volkswagen Passat.

The police department reports the man ran from the stolen pickup truck but was caught and arrested a block away from the crash scene.

The 24-year-old woman who was driving the Passat was hospitalized with serious injuries. A 3-year-old child who was in a safety set in the Passat sustained minor injuries.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dustin Degetaire. He was medically cleared at a local hospital and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, hit-and-run causing injuries and driving with a suspended license.