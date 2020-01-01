Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Grass Valley that left 1 man dead

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in Grass Valley are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead, according to a joint statement by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Grass Valley Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day at the intersection of Walker Drive and Oak Street, according to officials.

Officials said both officers and deputies responded to reports of a male suspect walking in the area with a shotgun on his shoulder.

When given multiple orders to drop the weapon, the man refused, according to investigators. Authorities said they tried using a taser, with no effect, before shooting the suspect.

Authorities said in the statement: “In previous contacts the suspect had made statements regarding ‘suicide by cop’ and in a previous contact one firearm was taken for safekeeping.”

The Nevada County District attorney’s office is now investigating.