Here’s what’s open and closed New Years Day

It’s the first day of 2020 and you need to get your resolutions in order. That might mean a visit to the bank or a few hours (minutes?) at the gym. Or a shopping trip.

Here’s what’s open and closed on New Years Day. Hours vary by location and some places close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead to check.

OPEN

Target — Open regular hours

Walmart — Open regular hours

Raley’s — Open until 10 p.m. (pharmacies will be closed)

Starbucks — Most locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kroger– Open regular hours

Publix — Open, but many stores have limited hours

Whole Foods — Open, but many stores have limited hours

Movie theaters — Open regular hours

Zoos — Open regular hours

Malls — Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.

CLOSED

Trader Joe’s — Closed

Costco — Closed

Aldi — Closed

Government-run locations, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and public libraries, are most likely going to be closed.

The US Postal Service will not deliver mail Wednesday, and US post offices are closed as well. FedEx and UPS will also be closed.

Banks are generally closed, although ATMs are always available.

If you plan to visit a museum, call to make sure they aren’t closed. Not every museum is open on New Year’s Day.