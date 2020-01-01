Man injured in North Sacramento shooting

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Wednesday in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Traction Avenue near El Camino Avenue and one victim was found with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357)