Shooting at Sacramento hotel leaves two people injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning at a hotel in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at the Ramada Inn on Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find one man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Another man later arrived at a hospital on his own with a gunshot wound, according to officials.

No motive or suspect information has been released.