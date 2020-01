DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A small plane crashed at the Yolo County Airport Wednesday afternoon injuring the pilot, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials said a single-engine, homebuilt RV8 flipped over shortly after landing around 3:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The pilot was the only person on board and sustained minor injuries, according to the FAA.