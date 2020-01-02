Arson suspect arrested after elderly man rescued from Sacramento house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- An arson suspect was arrested Thursday after officials say a fire he allegedly started at a Sacramento home trapped an elderly man inside.

Around 1 a.m., firefighters and police officers were called to a house fire on Niantic Way, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

As flames spread through the house, fire crews ran in to rescue an elderly man who could not walk. The fire department says he was later taken to a local hospital.

Fire officials say prior to the blaze, a man was seen forcing his way into the house.

Police arrested 53-year-old Donald Hailey on suspicion of burglary charges and investigators were able to connect him to the fire. He has since been charged with arson causing great bodily injury.