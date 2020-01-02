Body cam videos show officers shoot suspect who killed his mother at their Davis home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Davis police released videos Thursday of a domestic disturbance and officer-involved shooting, which led to the deaths of a woman and her son.

On Dec. 19, officers responded to a home on Avocet Avenue regarding a man threatening his mother. A 911 call ended with what police say "sounded like a physical altercation."

In body camera videos provided by the Davis Police Department, officers look through windows of the home where they saw 62-year-old Carol Gray on the floor under a sheet. Her son, 29-year-old Christopher Gray, is holding a knife.

When officers got to the home, Carol was still breathing.

See the videos here and here. These videos show violence, blood and disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised.

At one point in the videos, officers open the front door, trying to tell Christopher to "freeze."

“Christopher I need you to put the knife down!” an officer yells before Christopher walks toward them and a stun gun is used. Christopher falls and runs back into the kitchen.

As officers call him back to them, one officer can be heard saying, "He's back inside the kitchen. He's getting more knives." He then throws a knife toward the officers.

Moments later, the officers in front of the home's open front door yell at Christopher to stop as he runs toward them with knives in his hands. They shoot at him multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground.

Five Davis police officers were involved in the incident and three of them fired at Christopher.

During the video, officers treating Christopher note he had been shot at least twice, once in the stomach and once in the chest.

Officers tended to a wound on Carol's stomach after the shooting. Davis police later say both mother and son died at the home after attempts to save their lives failed.

One officer was injured in the incident but was treated and released with a finger splint.

Police say Christopher lived with his mother and neighbors told FOX40 they had been complaining about him for years.

“I was just finishing a letter to the City Council about this gentleman,” said neighbor David Kald. “We, the neighbors, have contacted police before. Said there wasn’t anything we could do. They were aware of him."

Call logs released by Davis police Thursday list dozens of calls from the home, including many citing violence from a son or sons. In one call, the mother tells police her son sat on her and attempted to suffocate her.

On Dec. 16, just days before the homicide and deadly shooting, an adult son was heard yelling through the house, threatening to kill someone. Two days later, a caller told police blood had been smeared on the front door.

Multiple investigations into the homicide and the officer-involved shooting have been launched. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave but have since returned to duty.