Deputies arrest Amador County homicide suspect after manhunt near Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Amador County homicide suspect after a manhunt near Lake Tahoe.

Authorities say 20-year-old Sean Purdy was wanted in connection with a homicide Wednesday in the neighboring town of Pine Grove.

The Amador County sheriff’s office says Purdy’s mother reported Wednesday that she was concerned about her husband, 52-year-old Lance Purdy, after he flew home to check on their son in Pine Grove but never heard back from him.

A neighbor witnessed the son leaving the family home quickly in a 2017 blue Subaru Outback and subsequently discovered a large amount of blood in and around the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives tracked Sean Purdy’s cellular phone to the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Washoe County deputies spotted him at about 1 a.m. Thursday at a 7-11 in Incline Village before he fled on foot.

Deputies recovered the Subaru and a K-9 unit and helicopter joined the search Thursday morning.

Authorities announced the suspect’s arrest around just before 1 p.m. Thursday. They have not released any information on the whereabouts of the suspect’s father Lance Purdy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amador County sheriff’s office at 209-223-6500.