Employees recognized for helping woman in danger at Lodi McDonald’s

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) -- A group of McDonald’s employees was recognized Thursday for their quick thinking and fast actions that San Joaquin County authorities say led to a woman being rescued from a potentially dangerous situation.

Representatives from McDonald’s and the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office came out to recognize the employees and thank them for helping someone in need.

San Joaquin County deputies say last week, a woman came inside the Flag City location and asked an employee at the counter to help her hide and call 911.

The man she was with ordered the woman to leave and they went to the drive-thru instead. It was there that a McDonald's representative said the victim mouthed "help me" to another employee.

Inside the restaurant, the workers were on the phone with deputies and halted the drive-thru line so they could arrive in time.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Eduardo Valenzuela and recovered a loaded gun from the car.

On Thursday, representatives with the Women's Center of Stockton were among those who thanked the employees for stepping up to help someone in need.

"To have people that are aware of someone who just needs help and to respond, it's a big deal. It's a big deal and it's great. It doesn't happen often. And again, I just want to commend them for their great work,” said Romero Davis, the sexual assault and domestic violence program manager for the Women’s Center.

According to Golden State Restaurant Group, there was a similar incident just last week at one of their Tracy locations.

They said they want the community to know their restaurants are safe spaces and their employees are trained and ready to help when needed.