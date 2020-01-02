Man disappears after leaving his midtown Sacramento apartment early New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Family and friends of a 25-year-old man said Thursday they had not heard from him in days after he left his midtown Sacramento apartment early New Year's Eve morning.

Desperate for answers, Alex Holden’s friends spent Thursday handing out flyers all around midtown Sacramento and asking for surveillance videos.

“He’s just amazing. I mean, he’s selfless, caring, most intelligent person I’ve ever met,” said Holden’s girlfriend, Kennedi Perri.

Perri said she last saw him leaving their midtown Sacramento apartment on I Street near 22nd Street just before 2:30 am Tuesday.

“And went out with some of his friends, just gotten back from the bar,” Perri explained. “I had to be up early, so he did wake me up. So we had some conversation.”

Holden told her he was going to walk to a friend’s house in Natomas to spend the night. She believes he was heading toward the Sacramento Northern Bikeway trail before his phone died.

“He’s a long-distance marathon runner so he has done that trail before and he used to live in Natomas, so it all kind of connects,” Perri told FOX40.

Holden’s parents, friends and coworkers at Amazon have not heard from him either, which his girlfriend said is not like him.

“Alex is a very strong person and very smart, smart, smart person,” Perri said. “He would never really do anything to put himself in danger. But it scares us not to have heard from him yet.”

Police are investigating and have not found any evidence to make them think his disappearance is suspicious.

Perri said she just hopes they are right.

“Alex is the best thing, so it's tough for all of us,” she said.

Holden is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he left his apartment Tuesday he was wearing a tan sweater.

If you have any information about his disappearance, please call Sacramento police.