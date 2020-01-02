Rideshare driver’s windshield hit by stray bullet on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- It was a close call for a Modesto rideshare driver on New Year's Eve after he said a stray bullet struck his windshield while he and a passenger were inside his car.

Mike Burrow told FOX40 on Thursday the large dent in his windshield is a reminder that he was able to walk away unhurt.

"This is small, this is small. I didn't lose a limb. This could be fixed, my life can't," Burrow said.

Burrow said while families throughout Modesto were ringing in the new year he had been working as a rideshare driver.

"Making money. Single parent, taking care of my kid, yeah,” he explained.

It was when he picked up a client from the Speakeasy Lounge on 12th Street that danger struck.

"It was loud, yeah, we both panicked. So, I got out of the car and I asked everybody, ‘Aye, who threw the rock at my car?’” Burrow recalled. “And they said, ‘No, that wasn't a rock, sir, that was a bullet.’"

Burrow said some of the money he made that night is now going toward repairs.

But Burrow was not the only victim of New Year’s gunfire. In Stockton, a viewer sent FOX40 a photograph of her damaged car and in west Modesto, the sound of gunfire was recorded on a cell phone.

A lieutenant with the Modesto Police Department said they received around 40 calls of people shooting guns on New Year's Eve. Those who are caught could end up behind bars.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Clayton told FOX40 celebratory gunfire is not only illegal it is also dangerous and can even be lethal.

"Anything that goes up has to come down at some point,” Sgt. Clayton said. “And so stray bullets can often come down and hit and hurt innocent people."