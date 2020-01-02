Sacramento shops already feeling effects of new flavored tobacco ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- By Thursday, Sacramento was two days into its ban on flavored tobacco products.

While it has already started hurting many businesses, other smoke shops outside city limits are looking to cash in on the ban.

Nawaz Mustafa said he has already lost $20,000 worth of product after having to ditch flavored vaping cartridges at his smoke shop on Folsom Boulevard. He said he is giving himself two to three months to see if selling hats and other apparel can save his store.

"If I can survive, but I'm not sure," he told FOX40.

Across the street, Express Stop owner Mike Mashal was also feeling the effect of Sacramento’s new flavored tobacco ban.

“Now we have to just sell the regular kind, no flavor,” he told FOX40.

Mashal said what is really frustrating is that his business is on the edge of city limits.

“It’s Sacramento until Watt,” Mashal explained. “If you pass Watt, it's county. They can buy everything they want from the county.”

Mike Caldwell, from South Sacramento, drove well out of his way to get some flavored cigars. But he said the 20-minute drive was well worth it.

“Yeah, this is the spot,” he said.

City officials said inspections for the ban will be held at random times by random people. The city is encouraging anyone who sees a business selling flavored tobacco to call 311.