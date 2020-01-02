Two Stockton salons ransacked by thieves just days apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Thieves broke in and ransacked a salon and spa early Monday morning on Stockton's Miracle Mile.

“It was shocking and frightening. It was terrible, terrible,” said Maryl Southern, who owns The Spa at Southern Exposure, which has been in business for 30 years.

Southern said her security cameras caught the crew of at least three people stealing from her salon.

“When they do something like this it hits us in the heart,” Southern told FOX40. “It’s so much more than just a robbery. It’s such a violation.”

The thieves took their time. For more than an hour, they're caught on camera opening cabinets, overturning drawers and rifling through every station.

They stole thousands of dollars’ worth of cash and equipment, leaving a mess behind.

“Everything was in disarray,” Southern explained. “They were materials and our scissors and everything was stolen, so all our drawers were pulled out. It looked like a bomb went off in here.”

Stockton police arrested a woman inside The Spa at Southern Exposure for looting, though they do not believe she was involved in the initial break-in and are still looking for the suspects in the surveillance video.

Just days before the break-in at Southern Exposure, other business owners said their salon was hit just a mile up the road.

“They took a lot of cash and then they left with our salon iPad too, which is how we do all of our sales and keep inventory,” said Exclusive Beauty Salon owner Brittany Fitchley.

Fitchley’s surveillance system caught the break-in.

“They came in through the front with a crowbar and they did a little damage to the door,” Fitchley explained. “And then one went straight for the safe and the cash, The other one went straight to the back to mess with the alarm and that’s when it sounded and they kind of rushed out.”

She believed it was the same crew that broke into her business on Dec. 28 but said they were scared off by the alarm so they did not time to do more damage.

“It’s very frustrating and it’s very costly,” Fitchley said.

Southern is offering a reward to anyone who can identify the suspects who broke into her salon.

“I just want them off the streets. I want the Miracle Mile to be a safe, family-friendly place like we all try to make it,” Southern told FOX40. “And people shouldn’t have to be fearful coming down here, it’s ridiculous. These people need to be taken off the streets and the crime has to stop.”