5 suspects arrested in connection to 2 assaults in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Five suspects were arrested by Modesto police in connection to two violent assaults.

The Modesto Police Department reports Dec. 26, witnesses saw a group of people attack two victims in the area of Maze Boulevard and North Martin Luther King Drive. The group, armed with handguns, stole cash and two backpacks from the victims.

One of the victims from the early morning attack sustained major injuries and had to be hospitalized, according to police.

Then police say a man was attacked by four people in front of the ampm on 5th Street early Thursday morning.

A surveillance video released by the police department shows one of the assailants hit the victim in the face before he's dragged from a car. He lies motionless as he is repeatedly kicked in the head.

The group jumps into a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee parked next to the victim's car and drives away.

With the information gathered from witnesses, investigators tracked the suspects' Jeep to a house on Linden Street near North Madison Street. Officers served a search warrant at the house and arrested two men and two Stockton teenagers after connecting them to both attacks.

Soben Nun, 22, and Matthew Phommasinh, 22, along with a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, face charges related to robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives stopped a fifth suspect, identified as 25-year-old Chan Visna That, while police say he was driving. He had a loaded handgun at the time and was booked into jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.